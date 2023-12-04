WWE held last Monday’s edition of Raw from Nashville, Tennessee and this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown from Brooklyn, New York. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on SmackDown. You can see who they were below.

PRODUCERS FOR 12/2 SMACKDOWN:

-Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Alba & Isla vs. Michin & Zelina Vega

-Petey Williams produced the Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi promo

-Jason Jordan produced Butch vs. Bobby Lashley

-Shawn Daivari produced Joaquin Wilde vs. Santos Escobar

-Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul promo

-Shane Helms also produced the Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller promo

-Petey Williams also produced the Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane promo

-Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton’s final segment, where he signed with SmackDown