According to Sports Illustrated, the NJPW icon and former multi-time world champion is set to hit the free agency market in 2024. The report states that his current contract with NJPW is set to expire at the end of January, which means he will be competing at WrestleKingdom 18.

Okada emerged as one of the biggest non-WWE wrestling stars in the world, with Sports Illustrated speculating that re-signing with NJPW is very much an option. However, there is word that Okada is looking to branch out to a different company, with WWE and AEW being the most suitable landing spots. AEW has already had Okada wrestle for them on multiple occasions, including at both Forbidden Door events and on a few episodes of AEW television.

