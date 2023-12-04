The viewership numbers are in for the December 1st edition of AEW Rampage.

According to WrestleNomics, the program was watched by 348,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.10 in the always important 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week’s show of 264,000 and 0.08 in the demo.

Rampage featured a number of tag team matchups, as well as a promo segment between Sting and Ric Flair, who was hyping The Icon’s final run before his retirement at Revolution 2024. As previously noted, Flair came under fire for ad-libbing a line that neither the live crowd, nor the IWC, enjoyed. He has since apologized but the line was cut from the Rampage broadcast.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates on all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.