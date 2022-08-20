Fightful has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. Check it out below.
RAW 08/15
-The Judgement Day segment and Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles was produced by Petey Williams
-Alexa Bliss/Asuka vs. Nikki ASH/Doudrop was produced by Shawn Daivari
-Mustafa Ali/Cedric Alexander vs. The Miz/Ciampa was produced by Adam Pearce
-Drew McIntyre promo was produce by Michael Hayes
-Riddle & Seth Rollins segment was produced by Jason Jordan
-Veer’s squash match was produced by Kenny Dykstra
-Dana Brooke vs. Dakota Kai was produced by Molly Holly
-Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler was produced by Abyss
SMACKDOWN 08/19
-Ronda Rousey getting arrested was produced by Jason Jordan
-Toxic Attraction vs. Sonya Deville was produced by Petey Williams
-The Hit Row segment was produced by Shane Helms
-The Fatal-Five Way I.C. contender match was produced by Michael Hayes & Shane Helms
-Shotzi vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Molly Holly
-Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre segment was produced by Michael Hayes