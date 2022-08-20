Fightful has revealed the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. Check it out below.

RAW 08/15

-The Judgement Day segment and Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles was produced by Petey Williams

-Alexa Bliss/Asuka vs. Nikki ASH/Doudrop was produced by Shawn Daivari

-Mustafa Ali/Cedric Alexander vs. The Miz/Ciampa was produced by Adam Pearce

-Drew McIntyre promo was produce by Michael Hayes

-Riddle & Seth Rollins segment was produced by Jason Jordan

-Veer’s squash match was produced by Kenny Dykstra

-Dana Brooke vs. Dakota Kai was produced by Molly Holly

-Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler was produced by Abyss

SMACKDOWN 08/19

-Ronda Rousey getting arrested was produced by Jason Jordan

-Toxic Attraction vs. Sonya Deville was produced by Petey Williams

-The Hit Row segment was produced by Shane Helms

-The Fatal-Five Way I.C. contender match was produced by Michael Hayes & Shane Helms

-Shotzi vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Molly Holly

-Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre segment was produced by Michael Hayes