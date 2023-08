The producers have been revealed for some of the matches and segments that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, according to Pwinsider:

Chris Park: LA Knight vs. Sheamus

Jason Jordan: Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Adam Pearce: Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory.

Michael Hayes: Paul Heyman-Jey Uso segment.

Shawn Daivarii: Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY

Jason Jordan: Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso.

This was the go-home show for tonight’s SummerSlam PLE.