While speaking with DAZN Wrestling, Ricky Starks talked about his feud with CM Punk as he already holds a win over Punk heading into their match on Saturday’s AEW Collision for the ‘real’ AEW World Championship.
Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat will be the outside official for the bout.
“Punk is a future Hall of Famer. He is the last of a true superstar that we have in wrestling… Personal reasons aside, his career is pretty decorated in that regard. I don’t look at it as anything other than I’m going in there, and I’m going to give the best version of myself that I know possible.”