Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer looked back on his time working with Eric Bischoff in WCW and how they would settle disagreements by talking in bars.

“I always really enjoyed working with Eric as him being my boss because he’s got passion and we had passion. You could get into a ‘f**k you, f**k you’ situation with him, and then three hours later you could be in the bar and he would walk up and say do you want to finish this conversation?”

“Curt Hennig was the first one I think that said it, you know, ‘90% of the wrestling business back in the day was done in the bar.’ That’s just the way it was,” he said. “If you didn’t drink, you were f**ked.”