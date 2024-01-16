WWE’s Monday Night Raw had a different look last night because of the restrictions faced by the company at The Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to PWInsider.com, the venue opened in 1999 and was not designed to accommodate WWE’s current lighting rigs hanging from the ceiling. This was due to concerns about the weight of snow on top of the arena.

As a result, WWE used a lighting truss supported by towers built from the ground up. Additionally, they went with a smaller staging set-up and adjusted their pyro for the same reasons.