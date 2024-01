A big name is set to compete for MLW.

According to Fightful Select, NJPW legend and former IWGP World Champion Yuji Nagata is going to be appearing for MLW in the upcoming weeks. The debut is set to happen at the February 3rd SuperFight premium live event on Triller TV.

Aside from wrestling all over Japan, Nagata briefly wrestled for WCW back in the day. In 2023 he worked over 70 matches across NJPW, AJPW, and other companies despite being 55-years old.