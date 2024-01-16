A new matchup has been announced for this Thursday’s edition of TNA IMPACT.

Will Ospreay will be battling Josh Alexander in a rematch after the Aerial Assassin bested the Walking Weapon back in 2023.

This match was taped at the Snake Eyes event this past weekend and tore the house down according to a backstage report from Fightful Select. You can read about that here. Check out the latest lineup below.

-Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

-Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander