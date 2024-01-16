A new matchup has been announced for this Thursday’s edition of TNA IMPACT.
Will Ospreay will be battling Josh Alexander in a rematch after the Aerial Assassin bested the Walking Weapon back in 2023.
.@WillOspreay vs @Walking_Weapon 2 happens THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/5BFRhLuC7u
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2024
This match was taped at the Snake Eyes event this past weekend and tore the house down according to a backstage report from Fightful Select. You can read about that here. Check out the latest lineup below.
-Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
-Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander