While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about a wide range of topics, including his AEW All Out 2023 match with Miro.

Hobbs feels it’s the best big match in company history.

“It was awesome (match with Miro at AEW All Out). The match went unbelievable, and to be told to keep going and going and having that energy from the fans and you know, the fans will make you. They tell you what they want and they wanted more of it and I believe that-that was the best big man match in the history of this company so far.”

