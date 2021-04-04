James Gunn announced on Twitter that the red band trailer for The Suicide Squad broke a record with over 150 million views

I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU! 🤯🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bRFBDcvOV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021

Gunn directed and wrote the film that will be released on August 6th.

It stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, and Joaquín Cosío.

Here’s a synopsis: