Rey Mysterio gives an update.

The lucha-libre legend has been out of action since November after undergoing knee surgery, and said he was about four weeks into his recovery around Christmas time. In a recent interview with Baker Banter, the former U.S. Champion gave another update, this time stating that he hopes to be good for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

I’m really working hard on my physical therapy. I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible.

Mysterio was written off of television after he was attacked by former LWO member Santos Escobar. News broke a couple of weeks ago that he had re-signed a multi-year deal with WWE.