Swerve’s house continues to get a little bigger.

According to Deadline, AEW superstar Swerve Strickland has been cast in the new horror/slasher film Stiletto from director Samuel Gonzalez Jr. He joins Colleen Camp, Charlotte McKinney, and Gigi Gustin. Gustin is also an executive producer on the project.

The plot of Stiletto is as follows:

A year after the grisly murder of a local exotic dancer, the victim’s sister, Lyric [Gustin], searches for the serial killer responsible as he stalks and kills his favorite dancers on the night of the anniversary.

Swerve defeated Daniel Garcia on last week’s AEW Dynamite and has made it clear that he intends on becoming AEW world champion at some point this year.