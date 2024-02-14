Rhea Ripley comments on a freestyle made by AEW star Max Caster back in May of 2023.

During that time Caster and the Acclaimed were feuding with the House of Black, with the two groups facing off at Double or Nothing. To get under Buddy Matthew’s skin, Caster hit him with a rap that mentioned Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, a choice that ended up getting the WWE stars trending on social media despite them working for the opposite company. Ripley addressed the moment in an interview with Marc Raimondi, stating that she didn’t expect it.

No, I wasn’t expecting it. That’s why I tweeted about it. I was like, ‘Yo, Dom we’re over in two companies.’ I don’t think [Buddy Matthews] was expecting it either, because he didn’t even react to it. He wasn’t really listening too much, but watching it back and getting tagged in things afterward, that’s where he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that’s what he said.’

Mami later explains why it was really good for herself and Dominik, and didn’t really do anything to help AEW.

I mean, it’s good for me. It’s good for Dom. At the end of the day, it got us trending on Twitter,” added Ripley. “It got us trending and if that’s what you want to do in your match, get two other people in the opposite promotion that you’re battling with trending, then I feel like you did the wrong job because you put us over instead of yourself. So that was a mistake on their part. Yes, you can take a shot at my fiance if you want but at the end of the day, Mami’s on top and that’s exactly what happened.

Ripley is the current WWE women’s champion and has been since WrestleMania 39. She will be defending the title next at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

So, how did Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews feel about Ripley and Dom Mysterio coming up in that Max Caster rap in AEW? pic.twitter.com/bVoFNN9oer — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 14, 2024

