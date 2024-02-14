A new matchup has been announced for TNA No Surrender.

PCO will be battling Big Kon in a singles-match at the event, which takes place on February 23rd from the Alario Center in Westwego, LA.

-Moose vs. Alex Shelley in a No Surrender Rules match for the TNA World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA X-Division Championship

-The Decay vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship

-PCO vs. Kon