Ric Flair weighs in on WWE cutting a number of talents from its roster.

The Nature Boy took to social media to comment on the occurrence, which began a couple of days ago and features 20+ talents including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Melanie Brzezenski, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur, Ikemen Jiro, Brooklyn Barlow, and Matt Riddle.

Flair tells the new free agents that as sad as their departures are they must remember that pro-wrestling is a business.

Shame On Me For Being So Busy That I Haven’t Kept Up With All Of The Releases At @WWE. I Just Hope That Each And Every One Of You Know That At The End Of The Day We All Love Wrestling, But It’s A Business First And Foremost. I Still After Retiring In 2008, Remember The Day That I Had To Walk Away As Being One Of The Most Difficult Days Of My Life.

He later gives special mention to Dolph Ziggler, someone he calls a close friend and a wrestler with unquestionable character. He praises the Show-Off for being a true leader and champion.

And As For My Dear Friend, @HEELZiggler, Who Has Been My Close Friend For 20 Years, You Have Been Nothing Less Than The Best Professional & The Best At Everything You Have Been Called Upon To Do. A Leader, A Champion, And A Man Of Unquestionable Character. I’ll Never Forget The Letter You Wrote Me In The Hospital. I Know You Will Be Successful In Life Because That’s Who You Are. I Look Forward To Our Next Meeting & 2 Dirty Martinis With Extra Olives!

