Melanie Brzezenski, who was signed back in July of 2022, announced on Instagram that she is no longer with the company. She thanks everyone for their support and calls her experience with WWE amazing, but now plans on pursuing other dreams.

Good morning everybody. I’m sure a lot of you have heard the news, and yes, it’s true. My time with WWE, aka “TKO” is now over. It was an amazing experience that I will forever be grateful for. I am taking this as a stepping stone to another dream of mine. Thank you all for the support and kind words throughout this amazing experience with the company. It’s time for me to go after what was truly meant for me.

Brzezenski joins a long list of talents that have been cut over the last few days including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexis Gray, Daniel McArthur, Ikemen Jiro, Brooklyn Barlow, and Matt Riddle.