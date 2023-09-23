Bryan Clark, a former pro-wrestling star for WWE and WCW, recently filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Clark applied to trademark for his character, ‘Adam Bomb,’ as well as the term ‘Dark Cowboy’. Full details can be found below.

‘Adam Bomb’ for G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing images of a character from a professional wrestling league; Entertainment services, namely, providing images of a character from a professional wrestling league for a video game; Entertainment services, namely, providing appearances at conventions and shows.

‘Dark Cowboy’ for G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Personal appearances by an actor as a spokesperson for entertainment purposes, Entertainment services, namely, providing appearances at conventions and shows; Entertainment services, namely, providing performances; live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; production of webisodes and videos featuring drama, skits, variety entertainment, interview and talk for use on the internet and wireless devices; production of web-based videos featuring drama, western, action entertainment, variety entertainment, entertainment interviews and talk for use on the internet and with wireless devices; entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable videos featuring appearances by a professional entertainer via a global computer network; providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos featuring the appearances of a professional entertainer; entertainment services, namely, providing news and a biography on a professional entertainer, ((non-downloadable audiovisual recordings, related video clips, webisodes,)) photographs, tour information, event information, and other entertainment information on a professional entertainer, all provided via a website; entertainment services, namely, providing ((non-downloadable audiovisual recordings, related video clips,)) photographs, user posts on entertainment on wrestling, tour information and other entertainment information on a professional entertainer, all provided via online profile pages; on-line journals, namely, a blog and microblogs featuring entertainment information on a professional entertainer and comedian.