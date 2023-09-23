IMPACT Wrestling will be holding its second night of television tapings later this evening from Graceland Live in Memphis, Tennessee. The segments and matches filmed will air at a later date on the promotion’s weekly program on AXS TV. Check out the lineup below.

-Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham.

-Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura.

-Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz.

-Trinity & Mickie James versus Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans.