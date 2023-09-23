Erick Redbeard reflects on the legacy of The Wyatt Family.

The popular group, led by the late Bray Wyatt, dominated WWE for years as one of the company’s top factions. Along with Redbeard and Wyatt the family featured Braun Strowman and Luke Harper, also known as Brodie Lee. Redbeard called the group unique during a recent appearance at the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing.

I mean, just one word, unique (is how I think The Wyatt Family will be remembered). You look back at the last, like you said, however many years and we were one a kind. We were unique. We kind of came out of nowhere and we did not fit the mold of professional wrestlers.

Later in his chat, Redbeard revealed that he is thinking about writing a book about his journey in the pro-wrestling business.

Maybe after a few more years in this business (I’ll think about writing a book).

Following Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing Redbeard wrote a heartfelt message on his social media channel remembering his fallen friend. You can read about that by clicking here.

