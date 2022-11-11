On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair gave his thoughts on The Rock potentially returning to WWE for a showdown with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, a match many have predicted will take place at WrestleMania 39, which takes place in Los Angeles. Check out the Nature Boy’s full explanation on the subject in the highlights below.

Why he doesn’t think The Rock will be back for Mania:

“I don’t think personally it’s a given that The Rock’s going to do it. I think, and as much as he might respect Roman, I’m sure they do all those guys, it’s brotherhood like no other. I don’t think The Rock would come back and do a favour, why would he? Tomorrow morning he goes back to his acting career with a loss?”

Says it would be silly for WWE to put the title on Rock when he’s not full-time:

“I don’t think so. I don’t see that happening. And it would do the company no good to put the belt on The Rock because he’s not going to be a full time wrestler ever again. So I’ve said before, if The Rock happens, that’s great. If it doesn’t I would like to be Cody Rhodes.”

