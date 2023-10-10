Ric Flair once again gives his thoughts on Charlotte Flair breaking his all-time world title record.

The Nature Boy spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he stated that the Queen surpassing 16 world title reigns would a massive moment in wrestling history, even calling it the biggest thing that WWE could do at the moment. He adds that he and John Cena presenting Charlotte with the belt once she breaks the record will do massive ratings.

I certainly hope it happens. I don’t know what they’re doing right now. But who knows? It’s got to happen. It’d be the biggest thing in the business. If they’re really interested in doing something. Because I feel like the women have had more empowerment right now than they ever had, and deservedly, right. But the biggest thing that could happen, John and I talked about this, John Cena. Can you imagine us walking down and congratulating Charlotte? What kind of rating would that get on TV? To see that finally happen? I think it’s the biggest thing they could do right now.

