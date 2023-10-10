Last night’s WWE Raw saw Shinsuke Nakmaura hit a GTS on Ricochet with the GTS, a move that is synonymous with CM Punk and the man who originated the move, KENTA. While the move certainly hints that Punk is making his return to WWE after his AEW departure, KENTA doesn’t want to be left out of the conversation.

The NJPW superstar shared the moment with Nakamura and Ricochet on social media and joked that it is setting up his return at WWE Survivor Series next month.

See you at survivor series lol https://t.co/g8hEdJXBIN — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) October 10, 2023

KENTA has constantly called out Punk over the year, and was even rumored to face the Second City Saint at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view back in June. That obviously did not happen as Punk went on to defeat former IWGP World Champion Satoshi Kojima in the opening round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.