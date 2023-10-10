Cody Rhodes discusses potentially coaching at the WWE Performance Center.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during the media scrum following Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event, where he and Jey Uso captured the Undisputed tag team championship. When someone asked Cody if he had any interest in taking a coaching job at the Performance Center after the work he did at the Nightmare Factory the top company star had this to say about filling in a role that his father, Dusty Rhodes, had at the PC.

My manager can tell you this, when I came back to WWE, I flat out told him, ‘I will never step foot in the Performance Center.’ The reason was, not my dislike of the Performance Center, he’s [Dusty Rhodes] everywhere in there. That’s hard. Then I ended up being in the Performance Center a month later to do medical. I went back on that. I just want to go…I have a specific announcement I want to bring and I’m excited to be there and see Shawn Michaels and what he’s done. Carmelo Hayes is one of my favorite people. Trick [Trick Williams]. It’s an impressive group. I don’t think that’s in the cards for me. Here’s the thing, I have probably told you guys a bazillion things and somehow ended up in that exact spot. I don’t know. Dusty told communication. He taught promos, he called it communication. No one really filled that spot after he left.

Cody later stated that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was someone he always envisioned taking the position left open by his dad after his passing.

I always thought somebody like Mick Foley would fill that spot. Someone who has been there and did it. I’m not going to teach them anything. I’m going to be there with them and just enjoy it and have fun. It’s outside my comfort zone, I’m genuinely terrified. I’m a little terrified, but we’re in a crazy time for our industry and I’m excited for my announcement and to be able to bring that to the NXT universe, sports entertainment fans, and wrestling fans.

While he may not want a job at the Performance Center Cody will be appearing on this evening’s NXT on USA to make a major announcement. You can check out the full NXT lineup here.

