Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced three matches for tonight. Although not confirmed, it’s believed that The Undertaker will be making an unadvertised appearance as WWE has been teasing him showing up during commercials for the show by airing the gong sound. Taker is also reportedly set to be at the show.

NXT will have the first 30 minutes be commercial-free and will have the typical overrun as they look to beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

Cody Rhodes to make a major announcement

Pub Rules: Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

Likely appearance by The Undertaker