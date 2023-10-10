Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Dustin Rhodes’ pairing with Rick Rude, and more. Here are the highlights:

On the challenges of injuries impacting weekly TV:

“Well, what happens when you show up and it’s time for that episode to air? But a week earlier, a guy blew his knee out. How do you patch that hole? Yeah, you really can’t.”

On Rick Rude’s pairing with Dustin Rhodes:

“You knew that Rude was a guy that had more experience. He’s a grown-ass man. When you looked at him and then you looked at Dustin, who was a young kid in the business, it just looked like a mismatch to me. I mean, Rick Rude carried himself like a guy that would kick your ass in any setting you wanted to put him in. And for Dustin, it looked like he was going to have an uphill battle that he couldn’t possibly win. That was just me looking from the outside in. Whoever named him Natural was exactly right. If it was Dusty, he was right on. He was. He’s a natural.”

