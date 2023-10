STARDOM will not be having a presence at Wrestle Kingdom 18 next year.

Instead, they will be hosting their own show on January 4th, 2024 at Tokyo Dome City Hall.

This event will take place before NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall. The match will be for the IWGP Women’s Championship, currently held by Mayu Iwatani.

It was announced during the joint strategy presentation that the movie ‘Runaway Wrestler’, based on Iwatani’s life, will be released in Japan in May 2024.