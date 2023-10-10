Swerve Strickland spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of his TNT Championship number one contender’s match against Bryan Danielson on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here are the highlights:

On his AEW run:

“There is no one like me, and there was no one before who was like me,” said Strickland. “I’m different. And the truth is I’m just getting started.”

On facing Danielson:

“The beauty of this is that there are big expectations for quality, but people are going to be surprised at the match we put on,” said Strickland. “Bryan is one of the greatest of our generation, and one of the greatest of all-time. I’m one of the biggest up-and-coming talents–and looking to be all-time. I’m one of the most unique performers. I hope to spawn new talents to follow my template. I’m laying that groundwork now. Bryan Danielson’s legacy is ever-growing, but I want to be the one to seal it. This is where it ends for him and begins with me.”

On his WWE release: