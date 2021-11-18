Ric Flair talked on the debut episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast about his friendship with Hulk Hogan over the years.

During it, he noted that Hogan is dealing with bad health issues. However, he didn’t elaborate on the issues.

“He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

Flair also brought up how Hogan has had 25 surgeries thus far due to the damage he did to his body over the years in wrestling.

We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”

