Tonight’s AEW Rampage from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago was headlined by “Absolute” Ricky Starks battling Jay Lethal for the FTW championship.

After a wild back-and-forth, Starks managed to pick up the win after catching Lethal in his finisher and keeping his reign with the FTW title going. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

