Ricky Starks recently spoke with Forbes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions spoke about how he has to keep shifting gears away from his goals, his goal of becoming AEW World Champion and having creative input in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On frequently having to shift gears away from his goals: “I’ve publicly gone on record and said how much I want to wrestle Kenny Omega, and maybe I need to stop doing that because every time I talk about someone I want to wrestle publicly, it changes.”

On his goal of becoming AEW Champion and how any goals he says out loud never go how he envisions: “I had someone ask me my goal and I can’t tell you because every time I make one it changes immediately. I would love to say I have goals, but I really don’t. Obviously, I’d love to be AEW World Champion, but every time I make a goal, it never ends up going the way I had envisioned it. So, I think I’m gonna try something different.”

On having creative input in AEW: “There’s a lot of things I have input on, but also it’s good to have structure. I’m a person that loves having structure and outlines as well.”

Check out the complete interview at Forbes.com.