Adam Copeland recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Rated-R Superstar” spoke about how AEW is cool because it offers the pro wrestling fan something different and more choices for their viewing entertainment.

“Any time there is more than one place to ply your trade, that’s good for everyone who is part of that trade,” said Copeland. “A monopoly is never a good idea. That goes for me as a consumer, too.”

Copeland continued, “As a consumer, I want more choices. That doesn’t mean you have to choose one over the other. You can choose them all. I remember growing up and dying to be able to get my hands on NWA tapes. It didn’t air where I lived, where there was WWF. I found International Wrestling from Montreal. I found All-Star Wrestling from Vancouver. I found all these other shows, and I loved that. I’d get little snippets of guys I’d only seen in magazines. Then the show Pro Wrestling Plus with Ed Whalen, who was the announcer for Stampede, started, and I finally got to see wrestlers from the NWA and Continental. I just thought, give it all to me. That’s why AEW is great. It’s so cool to see different wrestling. This is really special, and I’m having a blast being here.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.