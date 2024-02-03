Red Velvet will be in action tonight.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Collision tonight at 8/7c on TNT from Edinburg, TX., the company has announced that the women’s wrestling star will be in action against a yet-to-be named opponent.

Previously announced for the 2/3 episode of AEW Collision on TNT is Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith, Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero, Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia, Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata, as well as the latest from Mark Briscoe.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage from Edinburg, TX.