Road Dogg credited WWE co-head coach Sara Del Rey for her significant influence in shaping the current generation of Superstars.

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” Dogg put her over. Del Rey joined WWE as a trainer in 2015 after a career in promotions like SHIMMER, CHIKARA, and other independent companies.

“For all of you who didn’t catch Sara Del Rey’s career, she now is the co-head coach of [the WWE Performance Center] … she not only paved the way but she’s now teaching.”

(H/T to for the quotes)