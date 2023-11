TNA (Impact) issued the following press release announcing its return to Orlando, Florida. The promotion will be running two television taping events back to back on January 19th and January 20th from Osceola Heritage Park. TNA teases that major titles will be on the line so fans should get their tickets now. Full details can be found below.

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is back and better than ever, and set for a return to Orlando, Florida, for two nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, January 19-20, 2024 – both nights originating from Osceola Heritage Park.

TNA Wrestling Presents iMPACT! as television trucks will be in Orlando to capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

TNA Wrestling has a long, rich history in the City of Orlando, as Universal Studios was the company’s home from 2004 to 2018. TNA Wrestling held multi-day shows at the Osceola Heritage Park in January 2023 and May 2022.

All of the IMPACT stars will be in Orlando for the January 19-20, 2024 shows, which will feature the fallout from the HARD TO KILL and SNAKE EYES shows, which will be held January 13-14, 2024, in Las Vegas. All of the TNA stars will be in Orlando, including Alex Shelley, Moose, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Tommy Dreamer, and such electrifying tag teams as ABC and The Rascalz, among others. Of course, the lovely yet lethal Knockouts will be well represented in Orlando, with appearances by Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Courtney Rush, Jessicka, Gisele Shaw, and many others.