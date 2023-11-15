Back in October, news came out that WWE and Panini were in a legal battle regarding a trading card partnership that began back in 2021. WWE terminated its deal with Panini, but Panini filed a lawsuit against WWE saying that the partnership was terminated “with no warning whatsoever.” WWE later revealed that FANATICS was its new partner for trading cards.

Well, it appears that WWE and Panini has reached a settlement. The two sides notified the courts earlier today with documents indicating as such. You can read those below.

Pursuant to the Court’s Order, the parties certify that they have conferred live and in real time to discuss a potential resolution. Specifically, on October 3, 2023 Nick Khan (CEO, WWE), Mark Warsop (CEO, Panini America) and Elisabetta Mussini (Group Licensing Director, Panini S.p.A.) conferred by Zoom for approximately 30 minutes and on November 14 the same parties plus their counsel conferred by Zoom for approximately 30 minutes. In addition, the parties exchanged settlement proposals and counterproposals on October 3, 2023, October 17, 2023, November 8, 2023, November 9, 2023, and November 13, 2023. Counsel for the parties were speaking regularly by phone throughout this period in connection with these proposals. The discussions between the parties and their counsel have resulted in an agreement in principle. The parties are in the process of memorializing that agreement in a signed writing.