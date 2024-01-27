On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

On the Royal Rumble Match:

“I love the match itself. To be quite honest, I’m more of a fan of putting the match together than I am of watching the match unfold. And that’s, that’s it’s weird to say, but look, when you see it unfold, how you put it together, that’s a different thing. Then, I can’t say that, so I was involved in some of it. When you see Cobra and Mick Foley’s Sacco, come out and face each other. Those were some of my contributions to the writing of the Rumble, and so it’s just really fun to get together with a group of guys who know the product and kind of you work with every day. And now you kind of have a free clean slate with a couple of cool additions for surprises or whatever. And you just go, Man, who should start, you know what I mean? And that’s where the conversation starts. And you get together, and well, how we did it was we got together in a conference room in a hotel like either after Raw or whatever, you stay an extra day. You meet that all that day and talk about it, and then the next week you do it, maybe you can go early and meet on Thursday. Then you do Smackdown or whatever, so I’m just saying we get you to get together several times individually to work and put this match together, and it’s super fun and super entertaining. And if you could put that on video, Jamie Noble is almost always involved. Because he’s vital to the pitching of it, and he’s vital to the construction of it, man. I don’t know if he knows algebra, but I know he’s a savant when it comes to writing the rumble and two minutes and how many men are left in and how many? You know what I mean? So it’s gonna leave 13 in there for Brock to come in, and you know what I mean? Like he’s got it all under control, and it’s super cool to be able to have a guy that has it like that, and then you just get to put some of your salt bay on it, you know?”

On EC3 not getting over on the main roster:

“All of the above [politics, injuries]? He was there early in, like, the NXT stuff. Then he went away, and then he went back to NXT. And then I think it was a lot of a lot of timing. You know, timing is everything. And so yeah, he’s just never caught on. And I don’t know. I don’t know. He’s credibly talented. Yeah. Yeah. And he’s crazy. Creative guy, too, from what I’ve seen. But yeah, I don’t have an answer for you.”

