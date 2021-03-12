Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that Shane Taylor promotions (Shane Taylor & the Soldiers of Savagery) will be defending their ROH Six-man tag team championship against the Mexisquad (Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horsus) at the March 26th 19th Anniversary pay per view. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

Shane Taylor made good on his promise to secure championship opportunities for the Soldiers of Savagery (Moses and Kaun) if they signed with Shane Taylor Promotions, and SOS wasted no time showing the wrestling world why Taylor’s belief in them is well-warranted.

Taylor and SOS will walk into the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on Match 26 as the defending ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. They’ll make their first title defense against MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus), the team they beat for the belts last month.

STP is out to prove that its title win wasn’t a fluke, while MexiSquad is looking to get back on track and become just the second team to regain the six-man belts.

The matchup is a contrast in styles, as the hard-hitting STP has the size and power advantage, and the high-flying MexiSquad has the edge in speed and quickness.

Which of these talented trios will prevail? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)