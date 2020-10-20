– On tonight’s episode of ROH TV, EC3 made his official debut. He made his way to the ring and questioned whether anyone in ROH really had honor. Then, he challenged them all to a match in the future. Backstage, EC3 ran into Shane Taylor alongside his entourage. After Taylor threatens EC3, The Briscoes show up to even the odds. They challenge Shane Taylor and his group to a 6-man tag team match. Taylor’s group leave while tossing insults. EC3 remains expressionless and does not react to the tag team challenge.

– Advancing in the Pure Title Tournament is “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams and Josh “The Goods” Woods, both via tapout when their opponents ran out of rope breaks. Next week will feature Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal vs. Tracy Williams. The winners will go on to the finals for the Pure Championship title match.

