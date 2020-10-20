-Quinn McKay welcomes us once again to the ROH Pure Title tournament. We see clips of Jay Lethal beating David Finlay to advance. Lethal cuts a promo backstage and lets everyone know that he and Jonathan Gresham will be the finalists of this tournament. Next, we see clips of Jonathan Gresham’s win over Matt Sydal. He’s backstage and says that he doesn’t normally have strategies going into a match. He says that he lives in the moment. He calls Sydal a problem in ROH. He says the Pure title isn’t for high-fliers. Gresham says he’s leading the revolution of Pure wrestling back into the company. He calls himself the foundation of ROH and he’s getting the Pure title.

-We see a replay of last week when Matt Taven returned to beat down Vincent and send him through a table.

-We get video packages of Fred Yehi’s and Tracy Williams’ journey through the brackets so far.

Match: Tracy Williams vs. Fred Yehi

Williams and Yehi shake hands like they used to do in Catch Point, so Code of Honor is adhered to.

They lock up, but Yehi squirms to the corner and taunts Williams. They square back up. Yehi immediately uses two rope breaks within two minutes of the match by accident. Yehi and Williams trade chops. Yehi nails a German Suplex but he doesn’t release. He forces Williams back up and hits a second German. Williams attempts to escape, but Yehi muscles his way into a roll-up pin. Williams kicks out, but Yehi applies a clutch submission. Williams quickly gets to the ropes before tapping. Williams has used his first rope break of the match.

Yehi goes for the offensive, but Williams applies a crossface. Yehi tries to force his way out. Williams hits a spinebuster. Yehi gets to his feet and Williams knocks him down with a spinning discus punch. He goes to attack, but Yehi locks in a clutch. Williams is forced to use his last two rope breaks back to back.

They both get to their feet and collide in the center of the ring. They reverse each other’s pin attempts. Williams goes to the top ropes, but Yehi tries to stop him. Williams DDT’s Yehi off the top rope onto a turnbuckle. Williams nails a piledriver. He goes for a pin and nearly gets the win, but Yehi gets his foot on the rope. Yehi has used his final rope breaks. No one has any rope breaks left to use.

Williams immediately applies a crossface. Yehi uses the ropes to pull himself up to his feet. Williams uses the ropes to apply a dragon sleeper and there’s nowhere for Yehi to go. He taps.

Winner and Advancing: “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

-We get another EC3 vignette, but it leads straight into his entrance. EC3 is making his debut into ROH right now. He cuts a promo saying that honor isn’t real. He questions if there’s honor in fighting back. He asks if there’s honor in finding purpose. He makes references to being in his time in WWE. He name drops some people in ROH and questions if they really are the best this industry has to offer. He wants to wrestle them all. He tells them that they’ve been warned.

-Backstage, EC3 runs across Shane Taylor. He wonders why EC3 didn’t name drop him as one of the best. He threatens EC3 and tells him that this is his house. The Briscoes show up and get in Taylor’s face. SOS shows up to help Taylor. They challenge each other to a 6-man match. Taylor and SOS walk away while the Briscoes and EC3 share a look.

-We get a video package for Josh Woods and PJ Black.

Match: Josh Woods (w/ Silas Young) vs. PJ Black (w/ Brian Johnson)

Out first is Josh “The Goods” Woods and he’s accompanied by his tag team partner, Silas Young. Second is PJ Black and he’s accompanied by his student, Brian Johnson.

Code of honor is adhered to while Young and Johnson bicker on the outside. Woods and Black lock up. Woods keeps control early on by powering through Black. Woods sends Black into the corner. Black tries to leap over him, but Woods just casually tosses him outside the ring onto the floor.

Woods rolls outside the ring and attacks him. He allows Black to climb onto the apron, then he applies a chinlock. This forces a rope break. Black has used his first rope break. Woods purposely applies another submission right next to the ropes. The referee forces a quick break-up. Black has used his second rope break despite never once reaching for the ropes.

Woods continues manhandling him inside the ring. Woods controls a majority of the match so far. Black finally fights back and gets Woods trapped in the corner. Black attacks him into the turnbuckle. Black goes off the ropes, but Woods nails a flying knee to the face that stops Black dead in his tracks. Woods nails a German suplex and goes for a pin, but as soon as Black kicks out he turns it into an armbar. Black tries to escape, but Woods applies an ankle lock. Black has no more rope breaks and nowhere to go, he taps.

Winner and Advancing: Josh Woods

-After the match, they shake hands and we fade to black.