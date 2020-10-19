– The WWE RAW season premiere episode opens up with a new video package and theme song.

– We’re live on the USA Network from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Tom announces that Randy Orton will deliver a pre-Hell In a Cell message tonight, inside the Cell structure, which is hanging high above the ring. They hype the other matches for tonight’s red brand season premiere episode, and the new faces coming out of the 2020 WWE Draft.

– The announcers are suddenly interrupted by the familiar menacing sounds of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt going out over the arena. The red lights take over. Alexa Bliss is in the middle of the ring with a mic. She announces that “he” is here, let “him” in. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt begins his entrance as Bliss stares straight ahead from the ring.

Wyatt places his lantern on the apron and enters the ring, standing behind Bliss. They both stare straight into the hard camera side as the music continues. The Fiend steps to the side of Bliss and holds her hand up. The lights come up but the virtual crowd is taken over by all lack and the RETRIBUTION logo. T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace and Reckoning surround the ring now, taunting the announcers as well. Mustafa Ali appears as they all hit the apron, then enter the ring to surround The Fiend and Bliss.

Wyatt and Bliss are unfazed. They stand in the same stance as before, Wyatt still holding Bliss’ hand. The lights go all the way down now. We hear some commotion or yelling. The lights come back up and The Fiend and Bliss are gone. RETRIBUTION has no idea where they are. The music interrupts and out comes The Hurt Business – MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. The two teams start brawling in the ring now. RETRIBUTION ends up on the floor. Alexander runs the ropes and leaps out with a big dive, taking RETRIBUTION down. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Matt Riddle vignette. He will face AJ Styles tonight.

The Hurt Business vs. RETRIBUTION

Back from the break and the action is about to explode in the ring. It looks like WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is starting off with Mustafa Ali but T-BAR starts instead. Lashley unloads on T-BAR and beats him down in the corner. Lashley gets dropped but comes back with a Flatliner.

Slapjack comes in but Lashley easily drops him. Lashley with a vertical suplex, holding it in the air. Alexander tags in and takes over on Slapjack. Slapjack rocks Cedric but Cedric blocks a suplex and drops him for a 2 count. MVP tags in and beats Slapjack down in the corner, stomping away. MVP stops a tag and launches Slapjack into the turnbuckles. MVP keeps control for another 2 count. Cedric tags back in and they keep Slapjack down in their corner. Cedric takes Slapjack to another corner and drops him with a kick to the face. Slapjack gets knocked to the apron now. Mace comes over to hype his teammate up.

Cedric goes to the second turnbuckle but is distracted by Mace and T-BAR, allowing Slapjack to rock him and launch him from the top to the mat. Ali tags in and dropkicks Cedric’s arm. Ali works Cedric over and covers for a 2 count. Back and forth now. Cedric tries to springboard in but Ali takes his legs out and he hits the turnbuckle face-first. Ali keeps on Cedric at ringside, slamming his head into the barrier.

The two teams face off at ringside and have words. We suddenly hear The Fiend’s menacing sounds echo around the arena as his face appears on the big screen. Back to commercial with the two teams still facing off at ringside.

Back from the break and Shelton Benjamin is trading big strikes with Mace in the middle of the ring. Mace takes it to the corner and keeps control. Mace charges but Benjamin moves and he hits the ring post. Shelton with a big German suplex and a running knee in the corner. Benjamin keeps control for another close 2 count. Benjamin grounds Mace and talks some trash in the middle of the ring now. Benjamin takes it back to the corner and in comes Lashley. Lashley ends up sending Mace to the floor with a clothesline. Lashley knocks Slapjack and the others off the apron. Lashley with a big Spinebuster to Mace. T-BAR is legal now but he takes a big Spear from Lashley. Lashley backs Ali into the corner as he pleads. This allows T-BAR to come from behind.

Lashley and T-BAR go at it. T-BAR tries to fight him off with back elbows. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock but T-BAR taps out fairly quickly.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, The Hurt Business stands tall but the lights quickly go down to signal the arrival of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The Fiend is standing beside Ali when the red lights come back up. He knocks Ali to the floor, then attacks the others. Slapjack takes a Sister Abigail on the floor. Mace gets slammed on top of the announce table with the Uranage. Fiend chases Ali into the ring for Sister Abigail but T-BAR attacks. Fiend ends up dropping T-BAR with Sister Abigail as well. The Hurt Business has been watching this from the bottom of the ramp. The Fiend turns to them and stares at them. Alexa Bliss appears on the big screen as the menacing sounds start up. Bliss mouths “Let me in!” but we hear it in Wyatt’s voice. RAW goes to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle

Back from the break and out comes AJ Styles but he’s not alone. AJ has his new bodyguard with him – Jason Omogbehin. The big man was previously seen as the RAW Underground bouncer. They hit the ring and Jordan stands behind AJ. We see WWE Hall of Famer Booker T watching in the ThunderDome crowd. AJ takes the mic and gives credit to the “Powers That Be” of RAW for finally drafting a true leader in AJ Styles. AJ knocks Seth Rollins for his “Greater Good” preaching on his way out of RAW, and also takes a shot at Jeff Hardy for stumbling around, creating the perfect time for AJ to reclaim the promise land. But that’s not what happened, he says, the real redemption of RAW was the return of The Prodigal Son, AJ. AJ goes on about how he beat Rollins and Hardy last week in the Triple Threat, to further prove that this was never Monday Night Rollins. AJ says when he beats Matt Riddle tonight, he will shepherd RAW into the future, and it will be much more than the season premiere. It’s a new era, one that belongs to The Face That Runs The Place… AJ… my cable feed cuts out right before he finishes his name. We come back to the music interrupting as Riddle makes his way out to a “Bro!” chant and some pyro.

The bell rings and the big man stands with AJ. The referee wants him to leave the ring but he shakes his head. The referee asks AJ to ask his bodyguard to exit the ring so he can ring the bell. The referee will do a 5 count and if Jason doesn’t leave before then, AJ will be disqualified. Jason grabs the referee’s arm mid-count and stops him. The referee pleads with Jason now and says he’s just trying to do his job. The big man stares the referee down and finally goes to ringside. The bell starts with AJ kicking Riddle and beating him into the corner. Riddle turns it around and unloads with kicks of his own to drop AJ.

Riddle with more knees and knees and punches against the ropes. Riddle counters a strike with a gutwrench suplex, holding it for another, and a third for a big pop. Riddle clotheslines AJ over the top rope and he lands right in front of Jason. Riddle goes to deliver a kick from the apron but Jason steps over in his way, in between Riddle and AJ. Riddle puts the brakes on and goes down on the apron. We go to commercial.

