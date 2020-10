AEW star and former WWE world champion Jake Hager will be making his return to the Octagon for Bellator 250.

The news was broken by MMA Junkie earlier today, who also revealed that Hager will be taking on undefeated Brandon Calton at the event, which takes place Thursday, Oct. 29 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Hager is currently (2-0), but has not competed since September 2019, when his bout went to a no contest after multiple low-blow attempts.

