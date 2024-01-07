ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Zak Knight pinned Jon Cruz.

*Tony Nese pinned Marcus Cross.

*ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated Angelico.

*The Righteous defeated The Dawsons.

*Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty defeated The Infantry in a Best of Three Falls bout.

*Cole Karter pinned Serpentico with a rollup and hook of the tights as Maria and Griff Garrison came out and distracted him. They worked over Serpentico. Angelico hit the ring to make the save.

*Queen Aminata won a Four Way over Lady Frost, Diamante and Trish Adora. Frost was pinned with a top rope double stomp.

*Taya Valkyrie defeated Robyn Renegade.

*Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering defeated Emily Hale & Brittney Jade. Abadon came out and watched them after their victory.

*Four Corner Survival: Blake Christian won over Slim J, Jack Cartwheel and Gravity.

*The Iron Savages defeated The Boys.

*Christopher Daniels defeated Lee Johnson.