Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted its New Year 2024 event this week, featuring a singles match between Naomichi Marufuji and Kota Ibushi as the main event.

The match lasted for more than 30 minutes, with Ibushi emerging victorious in the end. Kota seemed to have injured his ankle upon landing while doing a moonsault.

It was revealed that Ibushi had sustained injuries to both of his ankles early on in the match. As a result, he had to be immediately transported to a hospital in Tokyo.

On Twitter, Kota announced he would be getting surgery for a broken ankle. NOAH has since released a statement on Ibushi’s status:

“Kota Ibushi, who sustained an injury at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Ariake Arena event on January 2nd, has been diagnosed with a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury as a result of a more thorough examination than his initial diagnosis. Ibushi is scheduled to undergo another detailed examination of his left leg and to concentrate on treatment. We will inform you of his progress as soon as we know more. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause our fans and other concerned parties as we ask for their cooperation & understanding in light of the situation. Thank you very much.”

We wish him a speedy recovery.