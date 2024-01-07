Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether CM Punk would’ve been able to hold his own in the Attitude Era.

“Yeah, I think he would have fared well. He might have gotten beat up by Bob Holly. Punk has a little bit of a reputation of, you know, not agreeing with everything, you know, but I will tell you this. He’s very talented. He cuts incredible promos, and I think he would have done really well in the Attitude Era. He’s doing something right.”

