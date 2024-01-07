Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast
During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Chris Jericho and more. Here are the highlights:
Chris Jericho’s relevance in AEW:
“I think he’s doing a hell of a job, man, for AEW. You know he’s got to keep himself relevant, and he gives as much as he thinks too, though. I mean, he gets his ass beat quite a bit.”
On wrestler’s court:
“Yeah, I heard it is a good idea. Absolutely [it keeps wrestlers accountable]. Somebody needed to.”
