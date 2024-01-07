Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Chris Jericho and more. Here are the highlights:

Chris Jericho’s relevance in AEW:

“I think he’s doing a hell of a job, man, for AEW. You know he’s got to keep himself relevant, and he gives as much as he thinks too, though. I mean, he gets his ass beat quite a bit.”

On wrestler’s court:

“Yeah, I heard it is a good idea. Absolutely [it keeps wrestlers accountable]. Somebody needed to.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Snake Pit podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.