ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Gravity pinned Lee Johnson.

*Ethan Page pinned Rohit Raju.

*Billie Starkz pinned Lady Frost.Dar

*Action Andretti & Darius Martin defeated The Outrunners.

*Leyla Hersh defeated Laynie Luck.

*Shane Taylor pinned Jimmy Jacobs.

*Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Trenton Tormenta & Ren Jones & Xavier Walker.

*Griff Garrison & Cole Karter defeated The Infantry.

*Mercedes Martinez defeated Allysin Kay.

*The Gates of Agony defeated The Iron Savages.

*Brian Cage pinned Metallik.