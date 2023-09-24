ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:
*Gravity pinned Lee Johnson.
*Ethan Page pinned Rohit Raju.
*Billie Starkz pinned Lady Frost.Dar
*Action Andretti & Darius Martin defeated The Outrunners.
*Leyla Hersh defeated Laynie Luck.
*Shane Taylor pinned Jimmy Jacobs.
*Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Trenton Tormenta & Ren Jones & Xavier Walker.
*Griff Garrison & Cole Karter defeated The Infantry.
*Mercedes Martinez defeated Allysin Kay.
*The Gates of Agony defeated The Iron Savages.
*Brian Cage pinned Metallik.