The following results are from the recent GCW vs. The World event that took place on Saturday night in Deutschland, Germany, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

JCW Title Match: Jordan Oliver (c) defeats Latigo (2:49)

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) defeat Baby Allison & Maggot (12:35)

Amboss (Icarus, Laurance Roman & Robert Dreissker) defeat SGCunt (1 Called Manders, Dark Sheik & Mance Warner) (7:59)

GCW Ultraviolent Title Match: Rina Yamashita (c) defeats Lou Nixon (13:01)

Six Way Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeats Aigle Blanc and Arez and Jimmy Lloyd and Mizuki Watase and The Rotation (11:46)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Axel Tischer (19:47)

Joey Janela defeats Shigehiro Irie (17:19)