A new title match has been added to AEW Battle of the Belts X.

Athena will be defending her ROH Women’s Championship against Red Velvet at the event, which takes place from the Trust Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Saturday #AEWBOTB

Highland Heights, KY

TOMORROW on TNT ROH Women's World Title@AthenaPalmer_FG vs @Thee_Red_Velvet After a huge #ROHSupercard win, Athena arrives in AEW at Battle of the Belts to defend the title vs Red Velvet, after her amazing run in the TV Title Tournament! pic.twitter.com/GqPtWfzFxa — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 12, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS X:

AEW International Championship Match:

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Rocky Romero

FTW Championship Match:

HOOK (c) vs. Shane Taylor

ROH Women’s Championship Match:

Athena (c) vs. Red Velvet